"Esmeralda's School Days" from Christian Faith Publishing author Shaina Henry is a fun and heartfelt tale of making tough decisions and standing up for what is right for one little girl striving to learn about social issues.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Esmeralda's School Days": an encouraging juvenile fiction that encourages pro-social behaviors and understanding. "Esmeralda's School Days" is the creation of published author Shaina Henry, a dedicated educator for over a decade who draws inspiration from her beloved students.
Henry shares, "What would you do, Esmeralda?
"How does she handle friendship, bullying, and elementary school at large? Read this book to find out!
"From standing up for her friends to facing challenges in school, Esmeralda always tries to think of the right thing to do! If things get a bit topsy-turvy, that's okay! Esmeralda will know exactly what to do in the end! Whether read at home or in the classroom, this story will engage little readers and provide ways to regulate their thoughts, feelings, and actions into pro-social behaviors.
"Follow Esmeralda's adventures as she learns to understand and act upon character values like respect, fairness, courage, responsibility, and more!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shaina Henry's new book will encourage young readers to make the right choice when faced with peer pressure.
Henry shares in hopes of aiding young readers to learn how to function with integrity within challenging situations.
