"Single Until...: Strategies for Standing on the Promises of God While in Solitude": a spiritual exercise in finding oneself through devotion. "Single Until...: Strategies for Standing on the Promises of God While in Solitude" is the creation of published author Shajuana R. Ditto, a devoted Christian who was called to the ministry at the young age of seventeen.
Ditto shares, "One thing is for certain, we serve a God that wants you to succeed in relationships. More importantly, your singleness matters to God. God wants you to discover who you are in Him while single. Prayerfully, if you are single, God wants you to understand your value and that you can experience victory even when you are by yourself.
"Singleness is not a curse. Your value doesn't decrease. Your worth shouldn't be questioned. No one should ever look over you because you are focused on your relationship with Christ. If you have ever felt lonely, experienced depression because you are single, cried yourself to sleep because someone broke your heart, this devotional is to help restore those broken pieces. This is the perfect time—while single—to become who God has called you to be. You are a royal priesthood, a chosen generation, and your relationship with Christ is the most important relationship that you and I have to steward over while single. Desperation will encourage you to get ahead of God and settle, but destiny will inspire you to wait on God's best.
"I made a choice over twenty years ago, as a teenager, to pursue purity and the presence of God. I made a vow to God that I would stay single until my heart lined up with God's Word. I prayed that God would use my singleness to help this next generation and young adults to have a strategy to deal with singleness in a kingdom way. Single Until is a resource to embrace your singleness and to walk in the confidence of the Lord."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shajuana R. Ditto's new book is an encouraging series of thought-provoking considerations.
Providing readers with short narratives followed by heartfelt exercises, the author hopes to encourage stronger, faith-based marriages.
