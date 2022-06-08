"Riding for the Kingdom: The Cowboy Devotional" from Christian Faith Publishing author Shakota Field brings readers a thoughtful approach to considering one's faith and perspective on life.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Riding for the Kingdom: The Cowboy Devotional": a reflective opportunity for spiritual growth. "Riding for the Kingdom: The Cowboy Devotional" is the creation of published author Shakota Field.
Field shares, "My goal behind Riding for the Kingdom is to give you a way to relate our daily walk with God to everyday life. In each of these short fourteen chapters, I give examples of how we can change our mindset about our walk in faith."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shakota Field's new book will resonate with many as readers experience the no-nonsense, straightforward thoughts found within.
Field hopes to encourage others on their spiritual journey to take everyday occurrences in a cowboy's life and apply them to their understanding of God.
