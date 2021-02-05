MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Barton Street Kids: The Sunday School Lesson": a charming narrative following the story of Lonni, a smart student who learned honesty the hard way after losing the trophy she wanted to get. "The Barton Street Kids: The Sunday School Lesson" is the creation of published author Shalonda Reese, a teacher of elementary education for seven years in South Carolina and California. She was nominated for a Broadway Regional Award for Best Featured Actress in a local play in 2018. She has also created and organized Hope of the 5000.
Reese shares, "The Ellies are a happy family who live on Barton Street, a small street on the north side of Sumter, South Carolina. Lonni is very smart and always wins a Sunday School trophy every year. This year is different. Lonni gets too comfortable with always winning and thinks she doesn't have to study for the Sunday School test, but she learns a hard lesson about honesty. Will she win a trophy anyway?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shalonda Reese's new book is an enjoyable tale where young readers can embrace important lessons while being entertained with the different characters' dilemmas. In this second book, everyone will witness how Lonnie learns about truth.
View a synopsis of "The Barton Street Kids: The Sunday School Lesson" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Barton Street Kids: The Sunday School Lesson" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Barton Street Kids: The Sunday School Lesson," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
