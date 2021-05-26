MEADVILLE, Pa., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Time of Trial": a thrilling tale of devotion and danger. "Time of Trial" is the creation of published author Shane War-rose, a devoted family member and resident of Florida.
War-rose shares, "Golgotha knows peace with the new queen. During her reign, Zenais and Kairi try to marry despite the objections of her father. When an unforeseen event threatens Golgotha, Zenais must put his plans for a wedding aside during that time. In its aftermath, Zenais watches as his beloved falls into the Vesuvius Realm—a realm of pain and misery. Will Zenais swallow his pride and ask Lord Eden for aid when he accused the deity of mistreating him and falsely branding him the enemy? His choice will affect his future."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shane War-rose's new book is a welcome addition to the Golgotha narrative that brings new uncertainties.
Join Zenais as he faces the decision of a lifetime in hopes of saving his love before time runs out.
View a synopsis of "Time of Trial" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Time of Trial" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Time of Trial," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
