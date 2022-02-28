MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Cruzy The Strawberry Monkey": a charming adventure for young readers. "Cruzy The Strawberry Monkey" is the creation of published author Shannon Hayward.

Hayward shares, "I used my six grandchildren as my inspiration for my stories. I take a special time or moment in our lives. For example, my grandson Cruz climbs on everything—furniture, walls, etc. I would call him my monkey. He and his momma love strawberries! My daughter would pick strawberries as a little one with her grandma, then I combine and embellish when I need to. I was also always told as a child I make stuff up."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shannon Hayward's new book features adorable illustrations by Daria Shamolina.

Hayward offers a light-hearted and fun tale for the sheer enjoyment and excitement of young imaginations.

Consumers can purchase "Cruzy The Strawberry Monkey" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Cruzy The Strawberry Monkey," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

