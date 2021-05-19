MEADVILLE, Pa., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Great Granny's Tree": a charming Christmas tale. "Great Granny's Tree" is the creation of published author, Shannon Hayward.

Hayward shares, "A family that has a faux Christmas tree that has been in the family for generations. This family experiences this magical tree as it comes to life as they all share the joy of decorating the tree together. The eldest family member, Great-Granny always says, 'I know if you believe and when you don't.'"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shannon Hayward's new book will catch the attention of any young reader with its brightly illustrated imagery and sweet storyline.

Offering readers a fresh Christmas tale, Hayward's children's story will become your newest Christmas tradition.

