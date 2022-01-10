MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Life in the Trenches: A Homeschool Mom's Theory of Everything": a helpful tool for parents beginning to build a plan for the education of the young believers in their care. "Life in the Trenches: A Homeschool Mom's Theory of Everything" is the creation of published author Shannon K. Badger, a loving wife and mother who has homeschooled ten children.
Badger shares, "The ways to homeschool are many, but the guidebook for life, the Bible, gives us the foundation we need to make the decisions that go into living the homeschooling life. Veteran homeschool Shannon Badger brings the knowledge of thirty years of homeschooling to the questions of bringing God into your daily life as a mom, being a good wife—even though you homeschool!—organizing your home and school, choosing curriculum, disciplining your children, and teaching them history, science, nature, and purity following the guidance of Scripture. It is all about the foundation of Scripture!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shannon K. Badger's new book offers a firsthand look at the ins and outs of homeschooling from a spiritual base.
Badger shares in hopes of encouraging others that have chosen the homeschool path to lean on God's teachings for structure and guidance.
