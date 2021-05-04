MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Lake Shore Lodge": a riveting novel about Raina and Miles, two souls at a hotel who get to know each other while dealing with their personal struggles that test their emotions and perception. "Lake Shore Lodge" is the creation of published author Shantell Jensen, a passionate writer from Northern Idaho.
Jensen shares, "Going home to live with her mom after graduating college and a recent break-up, Raina feels her life falling apart around her. After she finds out her new boss will be none other than the infamous Miles Cooper, Raina thinks back on who she used to be and realizes when she left home to find herself, she left her faith and lost who she was meant to be. Getting to know Miles again proves to be more challenging than she could ever have imagined, but not for the reasons she would have thought. Could he really have changed that much?
"Miles Cooper has been running this hotel since his grandparents asked him to come home and help them with it a few years ago. He knew that their real intention had been to get him out of the destructive pattern he created for himself. After everything he had put them through, he was so glad they never gave up on him. Now that his grandparents aren't able to help as much, he is having a hard time keeping up the place and decides it's time to hire help. When they recommend he hire Raina Wright, things get complicated. He knows he will have some explaining to do; he's not the same person he used to be, but will she believe him?
"In the midst of getting to know each other again, what they find is more than either of them could have ever imagined."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shantell Jensen's new book shows the capricious nature of love that brings together unlikely spirits and makes them kindred with meaningful moments.
Readers are drawn into a journey filled with romance, enigma, and purpose shown by two people whose lives are greatly changed in a wondrous hotel.
