PHILADELPHIA, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating potential legal claims on behalf of Embark Technology, Inc. ("Embark") (NASDAQ: EMBK) investors. 

On January 6, 2022, research firm The Bear Cave released a critical report entitled "Problems at Embark Technology (EMBK)." That report stated that "Embark appears to lack true economic substance," and that the "company holds no patents, has only a dozen or so test trucks, and may be more bark than bite." Following the release of this report, shares of Embark's common stock fell $1.37 per share, or nearly 17% in value, to close at $6.81 per share on January 6, 2022. 

Embark investors with financial losses in excess of $50,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email at abell@kaskelalaw.com, or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/embark-technology-inc/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. 

