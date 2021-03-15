NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT... * AFFECTED AREAS...Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and southeastern Pennsylvania. Also, most of New Jersey, all of Delaware, and parts of eastern Maryland. * TIMING...Through late this afternoon. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Dropping to 10 to 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Highs today ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds, very dry air and very dry fuels will combine to create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of wildfires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are expected due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. &&