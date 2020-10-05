PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. ("Landcadia") (NASDAQ: LCA) on behalf of the company's stockholders. 

The investigation seeks to determine whether Landcadia and the company's officers and/or directors violated the securities laws in connection with Landcadia's agreement to acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc., and whether Landcadia stockholders are receiving all material information in connection with the proposed transaction.

Landcadia stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of the company's stock prior to June 29, 2020 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/landcadia/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
 18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com 
www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

