"The Gift of Christmas!" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sharla Adams is an enjoyable narrative that will draw readers of any age in as an appreciative message of God's love is shared.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Gift of Christmas!": a delightful tale of Jesus's birth. "The Gift of Christmas!" is the creation of published author Sharla Adams, a loving mother and inspiring performing artist.
Adams shares, "The Gift of Christmas is a book that talks to children and adults as well that Christmas is a gift from the Lord above and Jesus is that gift to us all, and everything we do around this very special time of year to celebrate Jesus Christ's birthday, and that the things we use and do have sacred symbolic meaning as well. This is because Jesus's birthday is a very important birthday and is not your normal ordinary birthday. His birth is the reason we are redeemed back to the Father and gave us a chance to have eternal life. Happy birthday, Jesus, and thank you for such a wonderful and beautiful gift."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharla Adams's new book will entertain and inspire as parents, guardians, and children alike reflect on the true meaning of Christmas.
Adams offers readers a heartwarming message of the Christmas spirit within the pages of this heartfelt celebration of Jesus's birth.
