"A Servant's Diary" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sharon, a Servant is a moving reminder of the importance of trusting in God's plan as readers witness the author's efforts in mission work.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Servant's Diary": an encouraging reflection on the effect mission work has had on the author's sense of faith. "A Servant's Diary" is the creation of published author Sharon, a Servant, a loving wife, mother, and teacher who heard God's call at the age of forty-seven to go to Russia and do a short-term summer mission trip.
Sharon, a Servant shares, "I wrote this book during COVID-19 to remember all the things God has done for me. I was humbled and full of gratefulness to remember how, over the years, he cared for me, protected me, provided for me, and gave me his direction, for he had a plan for my life, to give me a future and a hope.
"My hope is that this diary will encourage you to see that no matter your age or position in life, God has a plan for you, and he can use you if you are willing to listen to him and respond. If God calls you, he has already prepared the way."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon, a Servant's new book will encourage and empower readers as they witness a life of determined faith.
With thoughtful reflection and relevant scripture, readers will discover a powerful message of God's grace within the pages of Sharon's story.
Consumers can purchase "A Servant's Diary" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Servant's Diary," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing