MEADVILLE, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Who Brought the Message of Hope to Christmas?: A Marlee Madison Mystery": an exciting installment to the Marlee Madison series. "Who Brought the Message of Hope to Christmas?: A Marlee Madison Mystery" is the creation of published author, Sharon Brunnelson, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who retired from the US Department of Commerce.
Brunnelson shares, "Marlee Madison is challenged once again when her town of Christmas faces a perplexing new mystery. On the verge of opening the town's new museum, a stranger arrives, claiming ownership of their most valued item, the exhibit worthy of bringing worldwide visitors to their town. Marlee promised the town's founder, Jedediah Christmas Smith, that Christmas would always tell the story of Christmas and the birth of Jesus, as well as the history of Smith and how he founded the town that bears his name. The town also promised to feature Marlee's story of how she found Smith's gold, hidden for one hundred and fifty years. But when an old wall of the current museum is torn down, a dead body is revealed, threatening the success of their project.
Along the way, Marlee faces more challenges, and the pressure the town is putting on her to solve the mystery. She nearly gives up when she is faced with her own loss of hope. As she tells her mother, why should it be the responsibility of a fourteen-year-old girl to solve the problems facing the town?
Will Marlee come through and save the town's new museum? Can she discover who was buried in the old wall and why?
Once again, this book combines a mystery and adventure story with some biblical life lessons to encourage your faith. This is a book for the young and the young at heart."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Brunnelson's new book is an engaging whodunit mystery for any age.
Brunnelson brings Marlee back for a new mystery in this second installment to the series. Will Marlee be able to get to the bottom of things in time?
