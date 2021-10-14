MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sampson's One Sock": a delightful narrative of life on the farm. "Sampson's One Sock" is the creation of published author Sharon Conway.
Conway shares, "Sampson is hurt. He can walk but only very slowly. Granny Sharon is going to have to find out what has happened. Can a tube sock possibly be of help? Granny Sharon must get him well."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Conway's new book is a true story of a loving farmer and the lengths she will go for the creature she loves.
Conway shares a delightful and true children's story that explores life on the farm and the concept of compassion.
View a synopsis of "Sampson's One Sock" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Sampson's One Sock" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Sampson's One Sock," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing