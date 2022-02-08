MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Missy Tours The United States in an RV": a fun-filled journey around the country. "Missy Tours The United States in an RV" is the creation of published author Sharon Fehlman, a native of California who enjoys traveling the country with her beloved husband.
Fehlman shares, "From shelter dog to adoption and into an RVing forever family, come along as Missy discovers America and you learn all about her love for anything that moves. This girl was born to travel!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Fehlman's new book is a fun and educational tour of the United States for juvenile readers.
Fehlman's true story is one of love, hope, and family as readers adventure across the United States with a beloved pup.
