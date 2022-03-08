MEADVILLE, Pa., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Steadfast: A Breast Cancer Survivor's Healing Journey that Bares All with a Message of Hope, Faith, Wisdom, and Love": a powerful retelling of the author's personal and spiritual experiences. "Steadfast: A Breast Cancer Survivor's Healing Journey that Bares All with a Message of Hope, Faith, Wisdom, and Love" is the creation of published author Sharon Rejistre, a two-time breast cancer survivor, certified life coach, and mentor. She is passionate about breast cancer awareness and educating anyone who's willing to learn about the complexities of cancer. She resides in Memphis, Tennessee, with her husband and three sons.
Rejistre shares, "What happens when the fight of your life happens at the most inconvenient time, and you literally have the wind knocked out of you? How do you find your strength? What do you do when doing what has always worked no longer works? Your enemy has gotten the best of you, and all hope seems to be lost.
"Sharon learned the power of her own written words, the strength of her faith in God, and the passion to pursue destiny. Understand how she overcame a traumatic experience with breast cancer, maintained tenacity, and fought back. Sharon shares her experience in hopes to bring change in how you handle trauma, surviving and making it serve you well. The secret to overcoming trauma and living a full life is that you already have all the power needed. This story is meant to move you to change your thoughts so your life will follow. Develop your inner voice and fight for the life you want. This story is compelling, emotional, and inspirational. You will experience every emotion possible with this read. If you want to know the ingredients for overcoming your trials, you must read this book.
"Sharon often speaks about, 'If you can change the perspective on a thing, you will change the very course of your path.' Her mission is to touch all lives that are affected in any aspect by cancer, as well as prepare others to lead productive lives that, whatever you go through, nothing will be without purpose but for purpose. Nothing that you go through is in vain. Everything is for divine purpose. The foundation of this book is based in the scripture 1 Corinthians 15:58. This book is a must read if you want to know the journey of one breast cancer survivor story that saw it all work for her good."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Rejistre's new book is an encouraging reflection on one of life's most frightening experiences.
Rejistre shares in hopes of helping others find the strength needed to fight back against cancer and find hope in their faith.
