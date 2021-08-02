MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "To Love": a potent exploration of Jesus's life. "To Love" is the creation of published author Sharon Rude, a loving mother of two and grandmother of seven who lives by the Colorado River. Sharon also enjoys blogging and typically writes in hopes of helping women who suffer from ovarian cancer, of which her beloved sister passed away.
Rude shares, "The baby is here and warm. He is bundled up; I am a little cold and uncomfortable. The wind has started blowing, kind of a howling wind. The sky is noticeably clear, it is a beautiful cold night. I never want to forget this night, hopefully I can write down exactly everything that has happened, it was a miracle. It is a night I will never forget. A Star in the sky led them to where we were..."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Rude's new book is an intriguing opportunity to consider what may have gone on in Mary's life during the time of Jesus.
The author's narrative of Mary's love and life is an emotional view of a devoted mother which brings a new air of humanity to the familiar story of Jesus's life.
View a synopsis of "To Love" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "To Love" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "To Love," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing