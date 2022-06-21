"Should I?: An insider's perspective on living unequally yoked" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sharon Sekerak is a thoughtful exploration of the potential challenges couples can face when spiritual beliefs are in conflict with one another.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Should I?: An insider's perspective on living unequally yoked": a helpful resource for those seeking relationship guidance. "Should I?: An insider's perspective on living unequally yoked" is the creation of published author Sharon Sekerak, a retired systems analyst for the Department of Defense. She has been married for forty-three years and is the mother of two amazing adults. She also has an incredibly beautiful new granddaughter. Since leaving public service in 2009, she keeps busy with volunteer work at her church, Vineyard Cleveland.
Sekerak shares, "What does it mean to be unequally yoked, and what does that have to do with whether or not I should become romantically involved with a non-Christian?
"Unequally yoked is a farming term. It means binding together animals of different sizes, strengths, and natures. Because of the repercussions to both animals involved and to the work needed to be done, no farmer would do this unless there was no other option available. Using this analogy, God repeatedly warns his people against yoking themselves to unbelievers.
"This book provides an insider's perspective on what living unequally yoked is like for both the Christian and the unbeliever. The intent is to provide insight into its inevitable challenges and potential pitfalls so that people considering entering into such a relationship or those contemplating taking their current unequally yoked relationship to the next level can make an informed and hopefully wise choice."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Sekerak's new book offers an articulate look into challenges and potential pitfalls faced by couples that have differing belief systems.
