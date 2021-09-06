MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Redeemed": an enjoyable story of faith. "Redeemed" is the creation of published author Sharon Torbett, a loving wife and missionary who works to build church communities.
Torbett shares, "This book describes how God can take the mistakes and brokenness of our lives and turn them around for our good. It's called being redeemed."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Torbett's new book is an engaging story of faith, forgiveness, and grace.
Torbett presents a tale of fate and unexpected love as two strangers work to rebuild their lives and reclaim their faith.
View a synopsis of "Redeemed" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Redeemed" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
