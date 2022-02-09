MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From Runway To Redemption": an emotionally charged tale of the unanticipated moments that shape one's life. "From Runway To Redemption" is the creation of published author Sharon Williams, a loving mother of three and dedicated creative writer.
Williams shares, "International model Chandra Moore had been touted as one of the most beautiful women to grace the runway. With her whiskey-colored eyes and thick tumble of dark-brown curls, she was certainly eye-catching and alluring. But when tragedies started plaguing her, she started to wonder if God was punishing her for ignoring him all the years she did!
"Pastor Gary Mitchell was a man of great faith and was grateful to God for saving his life and giving him another chance. He found refuge in a small town where he ministered to people who enfolded and accepted him as part of the family.
"The blond-haired, blue-eyed, attractive man of God was content with his life until he met Chandra right after her accident, which ended her modeling career, and it was love at first sight for him. But he knew inside his heart that he was not in her league and it did not matter what his heart was telling him."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Williams's new book will delight and entertain as readers race to see what becomes of Chandra and Gary when life sets them on a crash course towards each other.
Williams presents an enjoyable fiction for the appreciation of those who value a novel with a faith-based twist.
