MEADVILLE, Pa., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Fact Check: Do It Yourself Guide to Investigative Online Research and Journalism": a comprehensive resource for learning how to verify information found online. "Fact Check: Do It Yourself Guide to Investigative Online Research and Journalism" is the creation of published author Shaun Pritchard.
Pritchard shares, "Shaun A. Pritchard is a problem-solver who can see all the angles. He is a devoted Christian, father, author, avid meditator, patriot, disabled veteran of the United States Air Force, entrepreneur, computer scientist, ethical hacker, and full stack web developer, pursuing his PhD in quantum computational mathematics and computer data science with a minor in business and constitutional law.
Over the years Shaun has also studied political psychology, constitutional and business law. Currently, Shaun is studying computational science and artificial intelligence as a graduate student and researcher in south Florida. The combination of his expertise in computer engineering and advanced research has enabled him to produce this book and other publications to help educate people and reveal the truth about finding facts.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shaun Pritchard's new book is a concise resource for those who seek accurate information on many hot-topic issues in the modern day.
Consumers can purchase"Fact Check: Do It Yourself Guide to Investigative Online Research and Journalism" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Fact Check: Do It Yourself Guide to Investigative Online Research and Journalism," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing