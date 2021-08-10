MEADVILLE, Pa., August 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Now What?!: 50 Easy Scriptures on Beginning and Maintaining a Life in Christ": an encouraging approach to building and maintaining one's relationship with Christ. "Now What?!: 50 Easy Scriptures on Beginning and Maintaining a Life in Christ" is the creation of published author Shauntae Spaulding, a devoted single mother who lives in the greater Los Angeles area.
Spaulding shares, "Have you ever had an issue and didn't know how to find it in the Bible? Or wanted to have a quick scripture to reference and didn't know where to start? In my book, Now What?! 50 Easy Scriptures on Beginning and Maintaining a Life in Christ, I have selected scriptures that will assist you in your walk with Christ in understanding His promises for you and how to live a Godly life. With these scriptures you'll be able to make better decisions in your life, trust God fully, and know what's best for you. This devotional will help new or mature Christians reinforce the teachings from the Bible and apply it to your life with helpful titles and relatable personable context.
"In just fifty scriptures, you will be on your way to living an honest, loving, and godly life Jesus died for you to have!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shauntae Spaulding's new book is a moving collection of writings with opportunity for self-reflection.
Combining creative devotional writings with sections for personal writings, Spaulding hopes to encourage others who seek to strengthen a sense of faith and find an understanding of God's grace.
View a synopsis of "Now What?!: 50 Easy Scriptures on Beginning and Maintaining a Life in Christ" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Now What?!: 50 Easy Scriptures on Beginning and Maintaining a Life in Christ" at some traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Now What?!: 50 Easy Scriptures on Beginning and Maintaining a Life in Christ," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing