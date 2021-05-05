MEADVILLE, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Calling": an inspirational work depicting the highs and lows in the life of the story's main protagonist, Shawn. Given the nature of her work, temptations and countless of tests are being thrown at her. Here, readers can witness how Shawn's deep faith towards the Lord and Savior helps her in overcoming every nemesis blocking her way. "The Calling" is the creation of published author Shawn Hager, a loyal follower of God who devoted years of her life studying on spiritual warfare and the armor of God. She is involved in a recovery ministry and helps individuals be obedient believers in Jesus Christ.
Hager shares, "As Christians, we are called to obey our Lord's three commandments: First, love the Lord God with all your heart, mind, soul, and strength. Second, love others as you love yourself. And third, love other Christians as Christ loves you. Join Shawn as she goes through life trying to obey the Lord's commandments while also facing the ups and downs of life's challenges and facing off with her greatest enemy, Flesh."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shawn Hager's new book is an insightful publication written with the desire to provide healing and encouragement towards other believers.
Consumers can purchase "The Calling" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
