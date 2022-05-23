"Building a Biblical Foundation with Pete the Panda and Friends" from Christian Faith Publishing author Shawn Hawk is a helpful resource for parents and spiritual leaders that offers a charming story with biblical tenets for juvenile readers.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Building a Biblical Foundation with Pete the Panda and Friends": a charming opportunity for biblical education. "Building a Biblical Foundation with Pete the Panda and Friends" is the creation of published author Shawn Hawk, a devoted father of four who earned a bachelor's degree in biblical studies from Biblical Life College and Seminary. He is currently the senior pastor/teacher at Fayetteville House of Worship in Ohio.
Hawk shares, "Building a strong foundation is essential because it supports the walls and the roof of the house that is being built. It also prevents the forces of nature from tearing the house apart.
"It is vital that children have a strong biblical understanding of foundational principles from God's Word, which allows them to grow in a right relationship in truth with God and others. Their foundational understanding will give them an awareness of and keep them from the lies and deception of the enemy.
"In this book, Pete the Panda and his friends will guide you through these foundational truths, empowering you with the tools and materials to lay a firm foundation in Christ Jesus. The adventure begins as you open the book and turn the pages."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shawn Hawk's new book will captivate the imagination as readers explore key Christian principles alongside Pete the Panda and his enjoyable friends.
Hawk offers a helpful opportunity to aid young believers in beginning to understand and appreciate God's Word.
