MEADVILLE, Pa., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Betting on Red: Winning True Peace, Hope, and Happiness with One Simple Bet on Red": an illuminating exposition that brings a new perspective of the Good News of the Savior using the game of roulette as an analogy, to further inspire the seeker into searching for true peace, hope, and happiness. "Betting on Red: Winning True Peace, Hope, and Happiness with One Simple Bet on Red" is the creation of Shawn Ward, a former firefighter/paramedic who survived an experience of near-suicide and now lives in southern California with his family. He has been active serving his family, volunteering in church ministry, counseling with children that have cancer, helping the sick and injured, and much more.
Ward shares, "Are you ready for some really good news? Well, you've come to the right place. The information contained in this book can radically change your life in the best way possible. Moments before taking my own life, I found the winning formula that many have already discovered that leads to a massive jackpot and I finally get to share it with you!
"Now, I am not talking about the jackpot of cash that comes and goes, it's much greater than that. This jackpot is what the rich, poor, and everyone in between would give anything to win—the jackpot of true peace, lasting hope, and pure happiness that can never be taken away.
"Have you ever felt as though something is missing in your life, but you can't quite put your finger on what it is? Have you ever journeyed on a soul searching mission to find the purpose of life, true happiness, and personal fulfillment—only to be unfulfilled time and time again? That's exactly how I felt before I found the answer.
"It is my great pleasure to reveal how a single bet on Red can complete the puzzle of life and fulfill you in unimaginable ways.
"Sit back, relax, and enjoy learning how to win the biggest jackpot in human history!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shawn Ward's new book is a great source of comfort, inspiration, and direction for the troubled and lost.
