MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "When Fate Met Faith": a potent tale of choices and God's plans for all. "When Fate Met Faith" is the creation of published author Shawnee Bridges, a loving wife and mother of twelve who discovered a passion for writing at a young age.
Bridges shares, "If God was to show you a vision of someone you loved passing away, knowing there was absolutely nothing you could do to change the fact that they were going to die, what would you do differently? How would you interact with them now? Kira is faced with this problem when God shows her the death of one of her older brothers. After all they've been through in their lives, how would she now deal with having to let go of one of her only protectors and fully rely on trusting God?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shawnee Bridges's new book is a fascinating balance of suspense and abiding faith in God's intentions for mankind.
Bridges's shares an emotional story of a young woman caught between wanting to save her beloved brother and trusting in God.
Consumers can purchase "When Fate Met Faith" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
