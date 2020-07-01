ALTOONA, Pa., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sheetz kicked off its annual month of in-store fundraising at all of its 600 locations to support Sheetz For the Kidz, an employee-driven charity supporting underprivileged children. Customers have the opportunity to support kids in their local communities through donation boxes near the register and also adding donations to their purchase at the point of sale throughout the month of July.
With 100 percent of all donations directly supporting local children, Sheetz For the Kidz provides children in need the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with gifts such as new toys, clothes and other basic needs. As part of this effort, Sheetz employees shop, wrap and host holiday parties for the children and their families. Last year, more than $1.7 Million was distributed, making the holiday season brighter for more than 9,700 children in the six states Sheetz operates.
In partnership with Make-A-Wish, funds raised during the campaign also sponsor wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. The charity sponsors one child per Sheetz operating district, totaling 55 children this year.
Furthermore, to broaden the connection to the communities it serves, Sheetz For the Kidz recently announced a $620,000 donation to Feeding America to provide food to children in need. This commitment equates to approximately 10,000 meals per store.
There are many ways customers can support Sheetz For the Kidz throughout the year:
- Purchasing a Sheetz For the Kidz water, with 25 cents from each bottle directly supporting the charity.
- Shop on AmazonSmile and select "Sheetz For the Kidz" as the charity of your choice. Amazon will donate .5% of your purchases to the charity.
- Donate online at https://www.sheetz.com/ftk
About Sheetz For the Kidz
Sheetz For the Kidz is a non-profit organization, designated as a 501(c) (3) charity, independent of the Sheetz Corporation. The organization was created in 1992 by local store employees wanting to help local children. The mission of the charity is to provide support, hope, joy and happiness to children in need within the communities in which Sheetz operates. To date, the charity has impacted more than 119,500 children living in the communities Sheetz serves!