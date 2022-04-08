"Here Comes Mr. Price" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sheila Carr is an entertaining and, at times, humorous tale of one landlord's adventures with goodhearted but mischievous tenants.

MEADVILLE, Pa., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Here Comes Mr. Price": a creative and enjoyable narrative. "Here Comes Mr. Price" is the creation of published author Sheila Carr, a loving mother of two adult children who has always enjoyed creative writing.

Carr shares, "Here Comes Mr. Price—read this! Kids and adults, read about Mr. Price and his experience with his tenants. There isn't a dull moment."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheila Carr's new book is an imaginative adventure for an unsuspecting landlord and the hijinks that ensue.

Consumers can purchase "Here Comes Mr. Price" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Here Comes Mr. Price," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.