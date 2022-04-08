"Here Comes Mr. Price" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sheila Carr is an entertaining and, at times, humorous tale of one landlord's adventures with goodhearted but mischievous tenants.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Here Comes Mr. Price": a creative and enjoyable narrative. "Here Comes Mr. Price" is the creation of published author Sheila Carr, a loving mother of two adult children who has always enjoyed creative writing.
Carr shares, "Here Comes Mr. Price—read this! Kids and adults, read about Mr. Price and his experience with his tenants. There isn't a dull moment."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheila Carr's new book is an imaginative adventure for an unsuspecting landlord and the hijinks that ensue.
Consumers can purchase "Here Comes Mr. Price" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
