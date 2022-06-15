"Growing through the Storm" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sheila Malsam is an encouraging message for those facing the storm to hang tightly to God and trust that what comes next is a part of the plan.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Growing through the Storm": an engaging message of hope for those in need of God's comfort. "Growing through the Storm" is the creation of published author Sheila Malsam, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who is a Stephen Minister, Woman to Woman Mentor, two-time attendee of the Proverbs 31 She Speaks Conference, and a member of the John Maxwell Team certified to coach, teach, speak, and train.
Malsam shares, "So often we think God doesn't hear us during our struggles when we cry out to Him. Like many, after praying and not getting a response, I thought it was up to me to find the solutions and answers to struggles I encountered. As a result of my ignorance, I replaced God and His power with what I thought were answers that weren't the answers after all.
"Growing through the Storm is a story of triumphs and lessons learned while trying to find solutions to unwanted circumstances during not one, but two troubled marriages. I share how I clung to attachments such as doubt, fear, worry, self-pity, blame, insecurity, and unworthiness that kept me from receiving what God had in store for me. I share how God revealed Himself to me through the storm and how He used my pain to grow me stronger, wiser, and more confident of His love which led me to an awakening in my spirit and a personal relationship with our Lord.
"Unfortunately, many of us are guilty of living the life that I used to live. If that's you, it doesn't have to be this way. I invite you to take a journey with me by reading my story and trusting that you, too, can be made anew, strengthened, and blessed by turning to Jesus, surrendering your all to Him, and discovering His amazing grace and love He has for you.
"Growing through the Storm includes points to ponder at the end of each chapter with thought-provoking questions and comments including scripture and prayer for personal reflection.
"I pray my story infuses your heart to put your hope in Jesus and His promises to believe, 'With God all things are possible,' as promised in Matthew 19:26 (NIV) when asked according to His will in His name! Be blessed and be a blessing!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheila Malsam's new book will resonate with many as they witness the author's heartfelt journey of faith.
Malsam discusses personal and spiritual growth within the pages of this thoughtful memoir.
Consumers can purchase "Growing through the Storm" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Growing through the Storm," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
