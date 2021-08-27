MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "If You Believe!": a lovely faith-based children's story. "If You Believe!" is the creation of published author Sheila Mayo, a native Texan who lives with her beloved Goldendoodle, Helios, and is the proud mother of two adult children.
Mayo shares, "If You Believe! is a children's book all about growing and stretching. It is a delightful story about a wide-eyed caterpillar who is named Daniel. This little caterpillar makes his home on a lemon tree. Daniel loves his home very much. He has many friends. There are snails, crickets, lady bugs, ants and a few others who visit him every day. Daniel is a joyful caterpillar. One day as the sun is coming up, Daniel is munching away on his delicious lemon leaves and enjoying the morning, while also taking the time to notice that he is growing, when something quite magical happens. He can hardly believe what he sees with his big eyes! What can it be? As the story unfolds, Daniel begins a great journey that helps him to discover that there is so much more that he can become, if he believes. You will enjoy reading this wonderful book not only for the expressive colorful illustrations but also for the very special message it carries for young readers all over the world! When writing this book and doing the illustrations, I was excited to share a story that would not only be fun for children but would also fill their minds with love and hope. My wish is that children will read this book and be inspired."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheila Mayo's new book is an enjoyable narrative with an important lesson for all.
Young readers will be entertained with the vibrant illustrations and fun-filled tale found within this sweet story of God's love.
View a synopsis of "If You Believe!" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "If You Believe!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "If You Believe!," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
