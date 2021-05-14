MEADVILLE, Pa., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Yummy Seeds - We're Alive": an exquisite book about magical seeds that bring adventure and life to a family in the quiet town of Cold Rain. "Yummy Seeds - We're Alive" is the creation of published author Sheila Mitchell-Spievey, a passionate writer and storyteller from a small town in the New England state of Connecticut.
Mitchell-Spievey shares, "Who would think that in the quiet small town of Cold Rain lies a hidden secret tucked away in a rainbow-colored sand patch located on the beautiful farmland of young McKinley and Hattie. Who knew that the love and care that grew in their hearts toward their inherited land from McKinley's father would one day reveal what was happening during the sprinkling of the familiar, gentle cold rain in those backwoods. Watch, look, and listen. Pop, pop, pop. 'Hello, we're your yummy seeds.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheila Mitchell-Spievey's new book will surely pique the interest of children as they witness the captivating growth of seeds that bring joy and wonder to a family in a little town.
Follow two engaging characters who discover the magnificent seeds growing in the backwoods of Cold Rain that usher in change and instill in them lessons worth keeping at heart.
View the synopsis of "Yummy Seeds - We're Alive" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Yummy Seeds - We're Alive" at traditional brick-and-mortar bookstores or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Yummy Seeds - We're Alive," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
