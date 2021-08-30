MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Who's Talking on Wishbone Hill?": a delightful children's story with important lessons in faith. "Who's Talking on Wishbone Hill?" is the creation of published author Shelly Lerch, a loving wife and mother from St. Louis, Missouri, who currently resides in Southern Illinois.

Lerch shares, "Who's Talking on Wishbone Hill is a fictional story about animals and children sharing stories about God's love with each other to encourage us to recognize signs of God's love in our own lives. The artwork for coloring is hand-drawn by daughter Alex. It is there to inspire you to color and write down the times good things happen in your world."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shelly Lerch's new book is a wonderful opportunity to discuss God's blessings, love, and devotion to creation.

With an inspiring and hopeful story paired with lovingly crafted illustrations, young readers will discover that even when things seem scary, God is always there.

View a synopsis of "Who's Talking on Wishbone Hill?" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Who's Talking on Wishbone Hill?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Who's Talking on Wishbone Hill?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.