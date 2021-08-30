MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Who's Talking on Wishbone Hill?": a delightful children's story with important lessons in faith. "Who's Talking on Wishbone Hill?" is the creation of published author Shelly Lerch, a loving wife and mother from St. Louis, Missouri, who currently resides in Southern Illinois.
Lerch shares, "Who's Talking on Wishbone Hill is a fictional story about animals and children sharing stories about God's love with each other to encourage us to recognize signs of God's love in our own lives. The artwork for coloring is hand-drawn by daughter Alex. It is there to inspire you to color and write down the times good things happen in your world."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shelly Lerch's new book is a wonderful opportunity to discuss God's blessings, love, and devotion to creation.
With an inspiring and hopeful story paired with lovingly crafted illustrations, young readers will discover that even when things seem scary, God is always there.
View a synopsis of "Who's Talking on Wishbone Hill?" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Who's Talking on Wishbone Hill?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Who's Talking on Wishbone Hill?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing