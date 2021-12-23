MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Journey through Grief: An Insight to Understanding Grief": a potent reminder of the meaning behind the traditional vows many use during the marriage celebration. "A Journey through Grief: An Insight to Understanding Grief" is the creation of published author Sheree Foldesh, a loving wife and dedicated church member who enjoys serving the community.
Foldesh shares, "A Journey through Grief: An Insight to Understanding Grief is a book that gives the reader an understanding into the world of the widow/widower—the pain we feel, the fears we face, the decisions we are forced to make, and how you can help us continue on our path to healing."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheree Foldesh's new book is an intimate look into the world of a grieving widow.
Foldesh shares in hopes of encouraging others facing equal loss to lean into faith and find a new path forward when grieving a partner.
