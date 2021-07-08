MEADVILLE, Pa., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Last Push": a gripping narrative of supernatural experiences. "The Last Push" is the creation of published author Sheree Fuller, a devoted member of a loving extended family who is happily married and seeks to spread the joy of God's Word.
Fuller shares, "God said in His Holy Word, 'Behold, all souls are Mine; The soul of the father, As well as the soul of the son is Mine; The soul who sins, shall die' (Ezekiel 18:4).
"This speaks of eternal death, separation from God forever and ever in hell. There are two realms: the natural realm in which we live, where things are tangible, and there is also the spirit realm or the unseen realm.
"Through the experiences in this book, you will read about just how real the unseen realm is. For the Word of the Lord declares, 'The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some count slackness, but is longsuffering toward us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance' (2 Peter 3:9).
"God loves mankind so much that there is a coming in these latter times a push for souls. My prayer is that through reading this book, the eyes of those living in bondage and darkness, their eyes will be opened by the conviction of the Holy Spirit to repent now for tomorrow is not promised. This is The Last Push."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheree Fuller's new book is a faith-based retelling of events within the author's life.
Fuller shares in hopes of enlightening and inspiring others to seek a relationship with God and find a deeper sense of faith.
View a synopsis of "The Last Push" on YouTube.
