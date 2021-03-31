MEADVILLE, Pa., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Love with Your Heart" is a book that focuses on the reader's relationship with God. "Love with Your Heart" is the work of author Sherley Ennis Bvunzawabaya, who serves as president of her church's Young Women's Christian Council (YWCC).
Ennis Bvunzawabaya shares, "First Thessalonians 5:16–18 tells us to rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God's will for you in Christ Jesus.
"While reading this book of heartfelt inspirations, I pray that particular Bible verse, First Thessalonians 5:16–18, is planted as a seed in your heart. Water it daily with the Word of God, and it shall bear good fruits. I pray you know that Jesus loves you; he loves your flaws and all. His only requirement is that you, in return, love him with all your heart. Love with Your Heart consists of several biblical scriptures that speak about your heart and then a specific prayer from me to you about each verse. My prayer for you while reading these motivational words is that your relationship with God becomes more intimate and purposeful. This book will renew a spirit of love in your heart. First John 4:8 tells us, 'Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.' This book will allow you to open your whole or broken heart to God, and as he mends the broken pieces or keeps it pure and stayed on him, your daily walk will become more aligned with his purpose for your life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherley Ennis Bvunzawabaya's new book consists of a collection of biblical scriptures that speak to its readers' hearts. It also includes a personal prayer following each verse.
View a synopsis of "Love with Your Heart" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Love with Your Heart" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Love with Your Heart," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing