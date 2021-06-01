MEADVILLE, Pa., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sunbeams of Love": an engaging and emotional collection of poetry. "Sunbeams of Love" is the creation of published author Sherri A. Byrum, a devoted, loving mother and grandmother.
Byrum shares, "Hi, my name is Sherri Byrum. I'm from Baltimore, Maryland. Thank you for letting me share my story with you. I was made an echo in an attack in 2006 by the occult. These poems are a reflection of my thoughts and emotions spilling on paper after fifteen years of mind torment from Satanists and demons. The book title was given to me from God while walking one evening, and I took a picture of the sunset, and when I looked at the picture, it was the shape of the cross. He has assured me there is always sunshine after the rain. Always a rainbow after a storm.
"Just don't wait too long to open your new door or all your sunshine might be gone. God motivated me to write my emotions down. I felt anger, betrayal, sad, or afraid, and even very lonely. I felt more at peace from God than I have in a long time, and it became very therapeutic. I consider it poetic justice, or God's justice delivered I suppose. All my emotions flooded out at one time on paper and then followed by tears. I couldn't talk about it to anyone before this time. Each poem is a real-life issue that I lived through at some point in my life. I hope you find rhythmic humor as I did when reading through these poems.
"When you find yourself in an unbelievable crisis, call on the believable God who knows all. Unbelievable health crisis, call on the unbelievable health healer who knows all. Unbelievable hurts or happenstance, believable protector and defender of his children. All I did was pray, and I'm shocked where my faith has taken me. The good and the bad, I have to trust that God knows best. I put my hope in God, and he never left me. I hope to write more poems in my future.
"I dedicate this book to God, and my children, Jessica and Heather, my grandchildren, Presley and Easton. Some of my favorite scriptures God comforted me with when I was overwhelmed in a horrible situation for any human to endure while remaining alive. God brought me back to life again. 'For I know the plans I have for you, saith the Lord. Plans to prosper you, and not to harm you' (Jeremiah 29:11). May God bless you and make his face shine upon you. Bless his people with peace. (Numbers 6:24) Thank you for your support."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherri A. Byrum's new book is a compelling assortment of emotionally driven poetic verses.
Using rhythmic narrations and relevant scripture, Byrum welcomes readers in hopes of encouraging faith and healing within their lives through faith-based poetry.
