MEADVILLE, Pa., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "R'Child Stories: A Day Outside": a great way to show how learning can be fun through a tale of a young child who wishes to enjoy the outdoors. "R'Child Stories: A Day Outside" is the creation of published author Sherri Kilby, a stay-at-home mom with a passion for writing and helping feed the less fortunate through different volunteer sites.
Kilby shares, "A Day Outside is a book about a little girl that wants to go outside and play and not be inside the house where she usually plays, so she asks her parents if they could go outside for the day. After they all had breakfast and got dressed, her dad pitched a game to play from his childhood and taught her how to play it. After teaching her the game, he also lets her know she can learn lessons from games that she could carry on throughout her life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherri Kilby's new book takes the common "family and fun" trope and levels up by incorporating an important and very practical lesson that each child ought to learn early on. Using simple illustrations and equally simple storytelling, this book demonstrates how a day of fun with the family can concurrently be a time of valuable learning.
View a synopsis of "R'Child Stories: A Day Outside" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "R'Child Stories: A Day Outside" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "R'Child Stories: A Day Outside," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
