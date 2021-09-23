MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jesus Is Love of Loves": a sweet story of faith and love. "Jesus Is Love of Loves" is the creation of published author Sherri Payne, a loving mother and grandmother who grew up on the family farm and has carried a love for farming ever since.
Payne shares, "This book is all about Jesus and his unconditional love and promises to you. Jesus is inside you and has been with you from the time you left heaven until you were born and, right now, while reading this book. Jesus is always with you forever and ever. Jesus's love for you never ends."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherri Payne's new book is a delightful opportunity to discuss God with young readers.
Payne shares a charming story and illustrations she created that express her faith and devotion found in God.
