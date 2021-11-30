MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Journey with Jesus: Free to Be Free": an inspiring and unique Bible study. "My Journey with Jesus: Free to Be Free" is the creation of published author Sherri Stanfill-Bell.
Stanfill-Bell shares, "My Journey with Jesus is a Bible study containing thought-provoking subjects aligned with what is going on in the world by taking ourselves to God's Word (the Bible) to learn how God wants us to manage the seasons of life. Knowing that each season of life and each individual is unique, the living word can mean one thing in a certain season and mean an entirely different thing during another season.
"With this in mind, the intent is not for me to dictate how you are supposed to feel or dictate God's instruction for you. The intent is to help bring forth thought-provoking topics for you to pray on, meditate upon God's word, and have daily open conversations with our Heavenly Father. All of which teach us how to manage certain struggles as well as help to see the life stepping-stones God Himself has placed before each of us. I commit to stand beside and with you in prayer; it takes an army of prayer warriors to get us through this world.
"As you move through this thought-provoking study, you will see a lot of empty space. This is purposefully designed to provide space for your notes: words, phrases, and/or complete paragraphs that seem to come out of nowhere when studying should be written down. Keeping daily journals when seeking guidance will help you identify where God is leading you. In addition, the Lord blessed me with a poetic ministry throughout my journey. You will see poems sprinkled throughout the study. May this bless, encourage, and grow you as it has me."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherri Stanfill-Bell's new book will challenge and empower those that seek a stronger bond with God.
Stanfill-Bell's creative guide is presented in hopes of helping others reconnect or discover God's grace for the first time.
Consumers can purchase "My Journey with Jesus: Free to Be Free" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
