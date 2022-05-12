"Teddy and the Turtle" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sherrie Nichole is a charming children's tale about an adventurous little bear and a shy young turtle who find friendship on a sunny day by the river.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Teddy and the Turtle": a lovely tale of friendship and learning about one another. "Teddy and the Turtle" is the creation of published author Sherrie Nichole, a loving single mother to a beloved daughter and a full-time dispatcher for a police agency.
Sherrie Nichole shares, "One day a small bear named Teddy decides to go on a picnic and skip rocks on the river. Join him on this adventure and imagine his surprise when he discovers that one of the rocks, he wants to skip is not what it seems!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherrie Nichole's new book will delight and entertain the imagination of young readers.
Sherrie Nichole's passion for animals is apparent within the pages of this engaging juvenile fiction.
