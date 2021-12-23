MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Evil Spirit of the Coronavirus": a spiritual and reflective account of battling Covid-19. "The Evil Spirit of the Coronavirus" is the creation of published author Sherrie Tahsequah Kemp, a loving grandmother and proud member of the Comanche Tribe.
Kemp shares, "God told me, 'Build your immune system.'
"In that moment, I knew I was going to get the coronavirus. He had me in the palm of his hand all the way through it. I knew I would come out of it on the other side with an amazing story of the day-to-day struggles of living through and surviving the coronavirus. I want to share with everyone how he strengthened me to go through it and how, as a result, he brought me closer to him. Today I have no fear of death but only want to be with him. I want you to know that if by chance you get this evil virus, God will carry you through it; and you, too, will come out of it on the other side."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherrie Tahsequah Kemp's new book brings a personal touch to the pandemic that has gripped the world.
Kemp shares an articulate and spiritual retelling of a life-changing experience.
Consumers can purchase "The Evil Spirit of the Coronavirus" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
