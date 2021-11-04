MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Lollipop Clock's First Adventure": a delightful children's tale that takes readers to the jungle. "The Lollipop Clock's First Adventure" is the creation of published author Sherry Callison, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who currently serves as an English teacher at a local high school.
Callison shares, "Case and Maggie go on the adventure of their lives with the help of the Lollipop clock. While on their adventure they manage to save the life of a Burmese tiger which is on the endangered species list. Will they be able to make it back to Frau Neel and the clock shop safely?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherry Callison's new book will delight and entertain young readers as they race to find out what Case and Maggie discover.
Callison shares in hopes of inspiring the imagination of young readers everywhere and encouraging an awareness of environmental issues.
Consumers can purchase "The Lollipop Clock's First Adventure" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
