MEADVILLE, Pa., June 21, 2021 -- "The ABC's to Knowing Your Bible: Activity Workbook": an articulate Bible study companion. "The ABC's to Knowing Your Bible: Activity Workbook" is the creation of published author Sherry D. Freeman, a native Washingtonian, loving mother, and devoted grandmother.
Ms. Freeman shares, "The ABC's to Knowing Your Bible is an Activity Workbook for all ages. For accuracy, the Activity Workbook should be used together with the Bible. The Activity Workbook should not be used to replace the Bible. The Activity Workbook should be used as a tool for what you can expect to learn when reading/studying the Bible. The Activity Workbook provides:
- Statement about the Bible
- List of Books of the Bible
- Introduction to Old Testament, New Testament, Red Scripture
- A through Z Activity Lessons
- A through Z Scripture Definition/Additional Scripture Find
- Bible Word Find
Activity Lessons can be used continuously to maximize scripture memorization and Bible knowledge. The Books of the Bible are key to locating scripture. The Activity Workbook can be used in a classroom setting or for individual studying. Get to know your Bible."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherry D. Freeman's new book is an impressive opportunity for spiritual growth.
The author presents a straightforward guide to active Bible study in hopes of helping to encourage a stronger sense of faith within those who seek God's grace.
