MEADVILLE, Pa., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Open Door": a clever approach to considering one's purpose. "The Open Door" is the creation of published author Sherry Strayer, a native of Pennsylvania and loving wife of forty-two years. With her beloved husband, she has four children and ten grandchildren.
Strayer shares, "Many of us find it sometimes difficult in knowing who we are in Christ. We read God's Word and we listen to many teachings regarding our true identity and authority, yet we have a hard time living in these truths.
"God calls us all to walk a journey that sometimes is very hard to understand and at times it seems almost impossible to carry it to completion.
"Picture if you will, a walk you are called to but yet you have no idea where it is about to lead you to. Your only hope in your heart is that Jesus will be meeting you there once your journey has been completed.
"This book is going to take you to a place where you are about to come face to face with the real you. Although all journeys are different, the end results are always to come to the knowledge of who you are and who Christ is in you—a revealed mystery to unfold, a walk to be walked sometimes in blindness. A realism of what we go through and how God's only concern is that you become what He has called you to.
"What I want for my readers to grasp is that whatever you have been called to, don't take it for granted. It really does matter that you have been selected to walk this journey and your completion will affect others if you abort this destiny. It could very well be that others are waiting on you to complete your journey so theirs can begin.
"For this purpose, The Open Door has been specifically written for you. If you think you chose this book by chance, you have already been chosen to read this story by God's design. So if you're ready, come with me and embark on a journey that will take you to a place of great mystery, one where your curiosity will taunt you to read further to search for the open door."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherry Strayer's new book is a fascinating example of allegorical fiction.
The author draws readers along an unknown path as guided by the divine to provide a joyous example of discovering one's purpose.
View a synopsis of "The Open Door" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Open Door" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Open Door," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
