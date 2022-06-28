"Live to Love" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sheryl Kahle is a heartfelt message of hope for those facing a difficult situation that takes readers on a personal journey of faith, love, and loss.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Live to Love": a potent testament to the comfort one can draw from leaning into God's word during times of struggle. "Live to Love" is the creation of published author Sheryl Kahle, a dedicated wife and mother who works in the medical field as a registered x-ray technologist.
Kahle shares, "In February 2009, Emily was attending her sophomore year of college studying business and suddenly got sick with leukemia. Emily's courage, strength, and faith are shared by her mother in the day-to-day journey.
"As quoted by Emily, 'Live life to the fullest, and don't take the little things for granted, because one day could change your life forever.'
"Read about the ups and downs and good and bad that this family shared with their daughter during her battle with leukemia. You will see how their faith and hope gave them the experience to 'Live to Love.'
"This story's intent is to give courage, hope, and faith to anyone battling a difficult situation. I hope your heart will be moved by this journey of love…and loss…and family…and faith."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheryl Kahle's new book will tug at the heartstrings and encourage the soul as Kahle shares a powerful story.
Kahle offers readers a firsthand account of a mother's love, determination, and heartbreak following the diagnosis of a beloved daughter's leukemia diagnosis.
Consumers can purchase "Live to Love" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Live to Love," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
