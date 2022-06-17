"Short Stories to Think About" from Christian Faith Publishing author Shines is a creative and entertaining set of tales that offer readers an opportunity to reflect and explore the what-ifs.
Shines shares, "This is a collection of stories that challenge your mind to wonder what should have been, what could have been, and what the heck happened. Dare to read of worlds dipped in imagination, mixed with emotions, and contemplate the stories for yourselves."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shines's new book offers readers a collection of ten action-packed short stories.
Shine's imaginative and engaging storytelling will captivate readers of any age.
Consumers can purchase "Short Stories to Think About" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Short Stories to Think About," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
