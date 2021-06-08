MEADVILLE, Pa., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mommy and Me: The Adventures of a Cat Named Muffin": a charming story of the love between pet and owner. "Mommy and Me: The Adventures of a Cat Named Muffin" is the creation of published author Shirley Ann Hess Friedly, a loving wife and mother to now adult children who have blessed the family with eight grandchildren.
Friedly shares, "This is a true story about a tiny kitten that was abandoned by his mother and found by two people who became his mommy and daddy.
"Oh what a precious baby!
"It didn't take long for Mommy to realize that she needed him as much as he needed her."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shirley Ann Hess Friedly's new book is a darling story that shows the importance of caring for those in need.
Read along to see how Muffin finds a forever home and brings purpose to a loving couple's life.
View a synopsis of "Mommy and Me: The Adventures of a Cat Named Muffin" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Mommy and Me: The Adventures of a Cat Named Muffin" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Mommy and Me: The Adventures of a Cat Named Muffin," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
