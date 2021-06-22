MEADVILLE, Pa. , June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Life's Journey": an enjoyable example of a faith-filled life. "My Life's Journey" is the creation of published author Shirley Hammermeister, a loving mother, grandmother, and devoted Christian who resides in Tucson, Arizona, with her loving husband, Lloyd.
Hammermeister shares, "My life's journey has been full of adventure, from growing up on a dairy farm in Michigan's Upper Peninsula to living in several cities across the United States. I was divorced, widowed in my second marriage, and have been dealing with medical issues, but through each and every trial, I have had God by my side.
"I found that there is nothing you can't overcome if you have faith and trust in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. There is no sin that can't be forgiven or challenge you can't overcome if you ask for guidance from the Holy Spirit and trust in our God to bring you through it.
"All things are possible to those who believe."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shirley Hammermeister's new book is written as a history to her family so that they may know what trials and tribulations she experienced.
The author shares the tale of what life has been like from birth to present in hopes of inspiring others. Readers will be able to enjoy a nostalgic tale beginning in 1937.
View a synopsis of "My Life's Journey" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "My Life's Journey" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "My Life's Journey," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing